WWE EVOLVE Results 4/16/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Kendal Grey Interview

Chuey Martinez: Chuey Martinez. That’s me. I’ve got Kendal Grey here. How you doing buddy?

Kendal Grey: I’m great, how are you?

Chuey Martinez: So, how does one growing up in Las Vegas find wrestling?

Kendal Grey: I had an older brother growing up. He started doing like jujitsu, muay thai, MMA type of stuff. I joined and I fell in love with it. And then when I got to high school, there was like only men and no woman. And my dad makes jokes saying like, oh, you should try out for the men’s wrestling team. And I was like, you’re kidding, right? Like you’re just joking, there’s no women on it. And he’s like, no, seriously, and then I did it. I made the team, and was on varsity, became one of the first females in the state of Nevada to go to the tournament for the guys. And I loved contact sports. It just felt comfortable for me.

Chuey Martinez: Alright, so we have this intense Fatal Four Way coming up. What would it mean to you to be the face of EVOLVE?

Kendal Grey: Look, Chuey, I know I’m gonna be the face of EVOLVE. I know what it’s like to be a champion. Before coming here, I was a three-time undefeated National Champion in College, and that’s exactly what my plan is here in EVOLVE, to be undefeated. I’m on a winning streak, and I’m only looking to continue that. This Fatal Four Way Match is just a steppingstone for what’s next for me.

– Ice Williams is chilling in the VIP Section.

First Match: Harlem Lewis vs. Trill London

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lewis backs London into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Lewis with a gut punch. Short-Arm Reversal by London. London dropkicks Lewis into the turnbuckles. Lewis reverses out of the irish whip from London. Lewis with a Release German Suplex. Lewis toys around with London. Lewis punches London in the back. Lewis whips London back first into the turnbuckles. Lewis talks smack to London.

London rocks Lewis with a forearm smash. London with a Slingshot Dropkick. Lewis responds with a Superman Punch in mid-air. Lewis connects with The Boot Slang to pickup the victory. After the match, Chuey Martinez had a post-match interview with Lewis. Lewis wants to remind Keanu Carver that he’s getting paid to fight. Lewis wants Stevie Turner to make that match official. Gallus slides into the ring. Joe Coffey tells Lewis to bring it.

Winner: Harlem Lewis via Pinfall

Second Match: Gallus vs. Jack Cartwheel, Cappuccino Jones, Jordan Oasis In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

