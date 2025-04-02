WWE EVOLVE Results 4/2/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Zayda Steel Promo

My name is the real deal, Zayda Steel. Every week, I get to have my hair and makeup done, ready to steal the show, no pun intended. The “Real Deal” Zayda Steel and the word inaugural go hand in hand. I was the first WWE ID Prospect. I’ve wrestled men, women, been in hardcore matches. I’m not afraid of anything. Give it to me. I’m ready for it all.

First Match: Zayda Steel vs. Brinley Reece

Steel is playing mind games with Reece. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Reece with a wrist lock takedown. Steel answers with a headscissors neck lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Steel backs Reece into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Steel slaps Reece in the face. Reece with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Reece slaps Steel in the face. Reece leapfrogs over Steel. Reece dodges The Big Boot. Reece wrenches on the left shoulder of Steel. Steel with a deep arm-drag. Reece ducks a clothesline from Steel. Steel drops down on the canvas. Steel punches Reece in the ribs. Reece blocks The Hip Toss. Reece with a Modified Iconoclasm for a two count. Steel kicks Reece in the face. Steel pulls Reece down to the mat. Steel repeatedly stomps on Reece’s chest.

Steel slaps Reece in the chest. Steel uppercuts Reece. Steel decks Reece with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Steel talks smack to Reece. Reece with heavy bodyshots. Steel reverses out of the irish whip from Reece. Reece side steps Steel into the turnbuckles. Reece rocks Steel with a forearm smash. Steel avoids a shoulder block from Reece. Steel kicks Reece in the back of the head. Steel drops Reece with a Draping CodeBreaker for a two count. Steel drives her knee into Reece’s back. Steel applies a rear chin lock. Reece gets back to a vertical base. Reece with a Belly to Back Suplex. Reece with a back elbow smash. Reece kicks Steel in the face. Reece dives over Steel. Reece with two shoulder tackles. Reece whips Steel across the ring. Reece hits The SpineBuster. Reece plays to the crowd. Reece with a Handstand Lariat for a two count. Steel fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Steel tugs on Reece’s hair. Steel with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Reece. Reece connects with The TKO to pickup the victory. After the match, Swipe Right brings Steel back to the locker room.

Winner: Brinley Reece via Pinfall

– Jackson Drake is chilling in the VIP Section.

– We see Kylie Rae talking to Zara Zakher in the backstage area. Kylie is trying to remain calm ahead of her match with Wendy Choo. Zara tells Kylie to look fear in the eyes, and she’ll overcome it. Kylie doesn’t want to look at Wendy. Zara reminds Kylie that fighters fight fighters. Zara gives Kylie a big hug and wishes her luck.

Luca Crusifino Promo

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, my name is Luca Crusifino, consiglieri to Tony D’Angelo and tThe D’Angelo Family in NXT. Tony D’Angelo gave me his blessing to come to WWE EVOLVE and push the influence of The Family on this show. I’m here to make a statement. I’m here to make a name for myself.

Second Match: Luca Crusifino vs. Keanu Carver

Carver grabs Crusifino by his throat. Crusifino slaps Carver in the chest. Crusifino is throwing haymakers at Carver. Crusifino ducks a clothesline from Carver. Crusifino applies a side headlock. Carver flings Crusifino across the ring. Carver with a straight right hand. Crusifino side steps Carver into the turnbuckles. Crusifino with rapid fire bodyshots. Crusifino repeatedly stomps on Carver’s chest. Carver launches Crusifino over the top rope. Crusifino buries his shoulder into the midsection of Carver. Crusifino with a Slingshot Shoulder Block. Crusifino with a Running Uppercut. Crusifino follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Crusifino punches Carver. Carver reverses out of the irish whip from Crusifino. Crusifino kicks Carver in the face. Carver catches Crusifino in mid-air. Carver rocks Crusifino with a forearm smash. Carver talks smack to Crusifino.

Carver with a Flying Forearm for a two count. Carver dumps Crusifino out of the ring. Carver continues to run his mouth to the camera. Carver rolls Crusifino back into the ring. Carver drives his knee into Crusifino’s ribs for a one count. Carver applies The Sleeper Hold. Crusifino with heavy bodyshots. Carver answers with a flurry of forearm shivers. Carver applies a rear chin lock. Crusifino is displaying his fighting spirit. Carver fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Carver with a clubbing blow to the back of Crusifino’s neck. Crusifino sends Carver shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Crusifino with two running forearm smashes. Crusifino ducks a clothesline from Carver. Crusifino with a shoulder tackle. Crusifino with The Samoan Drop. Crusifino hits The Law Breaker. Crusifino drops Carver with The Big Boot for a two count. Crusifino with a Pump Kick. Carver blocks The Vertical Suplex. Carver delivers The Pounce for a two count. Carver connects with The Running Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Keanu Carver via Pinfall

