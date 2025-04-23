WWE EVOLVE Results 4/23/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Stevie Turner & The Vanity Project Segment

Stevie Turner: Ladies and gentlemen, I am so excited for the night we have ahead. And to make things more exciting, I am on the verge of finalizing a huge announcement, tonight.

Brad Baylor: Please, please, please just do me a favor. Take a good long look at the five future superstars in this ring right now. Look who’s right next to me. Right next to me, you got “The Real Deal” Zayda Steel. You know what, that’s quite ironic, considering all of your girlfriend’s swiped right on us. Look at Zayda, guys, look at Zayda. But that thought going through your heads right now, the answer’s no, you cannot have her. My boy, Jackson Drake aka The Carolina Reaper, Heartbreak Drake. Oh, but just for the record, just for the record, if you go to any frat party in North Carolina, kids known as the wild card.

Did you really think I forgot every lady’s dream team? Ricky and I, Swipe Right. Oh, okay, you guys have an issue with that. You got a problem. You got an issue with that? That’s fine. That’s honestly cool, because I got my big man, Bryce Donovan, my heavy, standing right here behind me. Please, please, please believe me when I tell you, no one in EVOLVE wants to mess with Bryce. No one, no one does. Commentary, all the social media here, they wanna call us The Vanity Project. Perfect, perfect, I’ll take it, because quite frankly, that’s exactly what we are. You guys can go on and on, say Swipe Left, do whatever you want, but all I ask you guys, and I really meant it, please just remember this moment. Remember it while we’re here, because The Vanity Project will takeover EVOLVE.

Stevie Turner: Woah, woah, woah. This Vanity Project doesn’t call the shots around here, I am the law. I am the Prime Minister of EVOLVE, if you will. So, Jackson Drake, seeing as you’re already out here, how about you have your match right now against Sean Legacy?

– Drako Knox is in the VIP Section.

First Match: Jackson Drake w/The Vanity Project vs. Sean Legacy

