WWE EVOLVE Results 4/9/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Javier Bernal vs. Riley Osborne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock/Headscissors Takeover Exchange. Bernal backs Osborne into the turnbuckles. Osborne reverses out of the irish whip from Bernal. Bernal with a deep arm-drag. Bernal ducks a clothesline from Osborne. Bernal with a Headscissors Takeover into the middle rope. Osborne avoids The Superkick. Osborne knocks Bernal off the ring apron. Osborne shows his speed and agility. Osborne kicks Bernal in the face. Bernal drives his knee into the midsection of Osborne. Osborne answers with a Spinning Tiger Feint Kick. Osborne with a Roll Through Hurricanrana. Osborne clotheslines Bernal. Osborne stomps on Bernal’s chest. Osborne uppercuts Bernal. Osborne rocks Bernal with a forearm smash. Osborne bodyslams Bernal.

Osborne goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Bernal puts his knees up in the air. Osborne kicks Bernal in the face. Bernal avoids The Shooting Star Press. Bernal drops Osborne with The DDT. Bernal is throwing haymakers at Osborne. Osborne reverses out of the irish whip from Bernal. Bernal scores two forearm knockdowns. Bernal with a leaping knee smash. Bernal SuperKicks Osborne. Bernal with The Double Underhook Slam for a two count. Bernal is displaying his frustration. Bernal applies the full nelson lock. Osborne rolls Bernal over for a two count. Osborne with a Roundhouse Kick. Bernal launches Osborne over the top rope. Forearm Exchange. Bernal has Osborne perched on the top turnbuckle. Osborne and Bernal are trading back and forth shots. Osborne connects with The Star Stream to pickup the victory. After the match, Bernal refused to conduct a post-match interview with Chuey Martinez. Bernal is visibly distraught.

Winner: Riley Osborne via Pinfall

– Swipe Right are still on cloud nine following their performance against Fraxion on NXT last night. Despite the loss, they proved that they’re going to be a problem in EVOLVE.

– Haze Jameson is chilling in the VIP Section.

Bryce Donovan Promo

My name is Bryce Donovan, and I’m a believer in Darwinism. That is natural selection, survival of the fittest, only the strong survive. But I look around here, and I realize every here is strong. I was enjoying myself all the time. Had friends. I just didn’t go anywhere. That’s not where I want to be. This is where I want to be. Be in an environment like this. How does someone survive? You have to adapt. You have to figure out the things you can exploit. You need to change. You need to Evolve. That’s what I’m here to do.

Second Match: Drako Knox, Cappuccino Jones, Jack Cartwheel, Ice Williams vs. Bryce Donovan, Jackson Drake, and Swipe Right w/Zayda Steel In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

STILL TO COME

– Kali Armstrong vs. Dani Palmer

Checkout Episode 459 of The Hoots Podcast