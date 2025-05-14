WWE EVOLVE Results 5/14/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Keanu Carver & Harlem Lewis vs. Gallus

Pier six brawl before the bell rings. Stevie Turner ejects Wolfgang from the ringside area. Rockers Punches. Mark dumps Lewis out of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Lewis drives his knee into the midsection of Mark. Lewis with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Carver launches Joe to the corner. Joe side steps Carver into the turnbuckles. Carver is throwing haymakers at Joe. Joe ducks a clothesline from Carver. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Joe tells Carver to bring it. Second Forearm Exchange. Joe HeadButts Carver. Carver delivers The Pounce. Carver repeatedly stomps on Joe’s chest. Carver with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Carver with two haymakers. Carver continues to stomp on Joe’s chest in the corner. Carver with The Big Biel Throw.

Carver with a running back elbow smash. Lewis tags himself in. Joe with a gut punch. Lewis drives his knee into the midsection of Joe. Lewis bodyslams Joe. Carver tags himself in. Lewis is pissed. Carver whips Joe back first into the turnbuckles. Carver and Lewis continues to bicker with each other. Joe kicks Lewis in the face. Joe decks Carver with a back elbow smash. Joe with The Double Jump Crossbody Block. Joe tags in Mark. Mark clotheslines Carver. Mark scores the forearm knockdown. Mark with a Vertical Suplex. Mark with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Lewis falls on top of Carver. Mark whips Lewis across the ring. Lewis dumps Mark out of the ring. Carver gets up in Lewis grill. Lewis clotheslines Carver from behind. Lewis heads towards the backstage area. Mark tags in Joe. Mark rocks Carver with a forearm smash. Assisted Pop Up German Suplex for a two count. Joe is displaying his frustration. Joe connects with All’s Best For The Bells to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gallus via Pinfall

– Sean Legacy walks up to Timothy Thatcher in the locker room. He’s not here for a fight. Sean didn’t like seeing Lexis King getting all cozy with The Vanity Project last week. He doesn’t trust him. Sean asks Thatcher if he would mind being in his corner tonight. He respects everything Thatcher has accomplished. He knows that Thatcher believes in the WWE ID Program as much as he does. Vanity Project don’t care, they’re the same Primadonna’s that picked on him back in the day. Thatcher says that he’ll do it. Thatcher shakes Legacy’s hand.

– Chuey Martinez had a backstage interview with Edris Enofe. Edris is glad to be on the hottest brand in WWE. He’s been out of action for seven months with a torn labrum. Injuries are part of the business, and Edris saw it as a blessing in disguise. He built himself up mentally and physically, and he’s ready to show the world why he’s more than just potential. He’s focusing on his singles career now. Edris knows how great he truly is. You gotta do everything you can to the best of your ability. Edris definitely has his eyes set on the Men’s EVOLVE Championship. Edris came to EVOLVE, because these WWE ID guys, while they’re talented, and he knows that they’re here to take any opportunity. He can’t allow anybody else to go past him, he’s been doing that for three years. It’s time for him to step up and face the hungriest of competition.

– Masyn Holiday asks Chantel Monroe if she would like to be in her corner tonight for her match. Why would the reflection of perfection ever do that? Chantel says that she has the EVOLVE Women’s Championship to worry about. Masyn is waiting for Chantel to drop this act, so whenever she’s ready to show the world who she truly is, hit her up.

Second Match: Kali Armstrong vs. Masyn Holiday

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Armstrong backs Holiday into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Armstrong shoves Holiday. Strong lockup. Armstrong with a side headlock takeover. Holiday answers with the headscissors escape. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Holiday applies an arm-bar. Armstrong whips Holiday across the ring. Holiday drops Armstrong with a shoulder tackle. Armstrong drops down on the canvas. Holiday leapfrogs over Armstrong. Holiday with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Armstrong responds with a Pop Up Haymaker. Armstrong drives Holiday face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Armstrong with clubbing shoulder blocks. Armstrong with The Corner Spear. Armstrong bodyslams Holiday for a one count. Armstrong applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Holiday with heavy bodyshots. Armstrong reverses out of the irish whip from Holiday. Armstrong scores the elbow knockdown. Armstrong goes for a Bodyslam, but Holiday lands back on her feet. Holiday sends Armstrong shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Holiday drops Armstrong with a shoulder tackle. Holiday dropkicks Armstrong for a two count.

Holiday ducks a clothesline from Armstrong. Holiday leapfrogs over Armstrong. Armstrong Powerslams Holiday. Armstrong connects with The Kali Connection to pickup the victory. After the match, Armstrong grabs the microphone. She says that she’s been reminding the world why she’s a difference maker. And in a few weeks, she’s going to prove to everybody that she’s a history maker, because she’ll become the first ever EVOLVE Women’s Champion. Armstrong looks at the women’s locker room, and she’s pretty impressed, but did you see what she did to Kendal Grey? Armstrong don’t care who else Stevie Turner puts in that Fatal Four Way Elimination Match, because at the end of the day, that title is coming home with her. Zayda Steel appears on the stage. Zaya properly introduces herself to Armstrong. She calls Armstrong delusional. Zayda knows that Armstrong can do all the crazy flips, but she has a brain. If Armstrong had a brain, she would’ve known that the women’s championship has one girl’s name on it, and that’s “The Real Deal” Zayda Steel.

Chantel Monroe joins the conversation. Chantel thinks she can speak for everyone who watches EVOLVE on Tubi, that no one wants to hear Zayda’s whiny ass voice. Chantel knows that Armstrong got game. She’s strong, she’s powerful, but she’s just not the reflection of perfection. Besides, when you call yourself protection, you obviously need a Women’s Championship to go along with it. Kylie Rae joins the conversation. Kylie apologies for interrupting. She has been going through a lot lately, but the one that’s keeping her smiling is knowing that there’s still one spot open in that Fatal Four Way Championship Match. Kylie says that she’s going to do everything she can to get in that match. Zayda tells Kylie to shut up. Zayda says that the makeover Wendy Choo gave Kylie a few weeks ago was the best she’s ever looked. If anything, she should’ve put Kylie in that pillowcase, and shipped her far, far, far away. Kylie punches Zayda. All hell starts breaking loose in the EVOLVE Arena. Armstrong sends Chantel crashing into Kylie and Zayda on the outside. Kendal Grey storms into the ring. Grey hits The Olympic Slam. Grey with an Over Head Belly to Belly Suplex. Armstrong retreats to the outside.

Winner: Kali Armstrong via Pinfall

STILL TO COME

– Javier Bernal vs. It’s Gal

– Lexis King vs. Sean Legacy w/Timothy Thatcher

Checkout Episode 464 of The Hoots Podcast