WWE EVOLVE Results 6/18/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kali Armstrong & Natalya vs. Zayda Steel & Nikkita Lyons

Kali Armstrong and Nikkita Lyons will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Armstrong backs Lyons into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Lyons ducks a right hand from Armstrong. Lyons punches Armstrong in the ribs. Back Elbow Exchange. Natalya tags herself in. Natalya ducks a clothesline from Lyons. Standing Switch Exchange. Lyons blocks The Sharpshooter. Armstrong tags herself in. Lyons drives her knee into the midsection of Armstrong. Lyons rocks Armstrong with a forearm smash. Armstrong scores two left jabs. Armstrong dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Armstrong with a big right hand. Lyons tags in Steel. Armstrong kicks Steel in the gut. Steel fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Armstrong blocks a boot from Steel. Armstrong clotheslines Steel. Armstrong applies a front face lock. Natalya tags herself in. Natalya rolls Steel over for a two count. Natalya kicks Steel in the gut. Steel reverses out of the irish whip from Natalya. Natalya side steps Steel into the turnbuckles.

Natalya with The Slingshot Atomic Drop. Natalya runs over Steel’s back. Natalya with a Running Boot for a two count. Steel blocks The Sharpshooter. Steel with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Lyons kicks Natalya in the face. Steel stomps on Natalya’s back. Steel applies a front face lock. Lyons tags herself in. Lyons with rapid fire bodyshots. Lyons with The Mid-Kick. Lyons drives Natalya face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Lyons repeatedly stomps on Natalya’s chest. Lyons and Steel has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lyons applies a rear chin lock. Natalya with a deep arm-drag. Lyons stops Natalya in her tracks. Lyons drives Natalya back first into the turnbuckles. Lyons tags in Steel. Steel with a Running High Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Steel with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Steel applies a rear chin lock. Steel walks over Natalya. Natalya rolls Steel over for a two count. Steel slams Natalya’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steel repeatedly stomps on Natalya’s chest. Steel tags in Lyons. Lyons with forearm shivers. Lyons with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lyons goes back to the rear chin lock. Nataly with elbows into the midsection of Lyons. Lyons pulls Natalya down to the mat. Lyons tags in Steel. Steel punches Natalya in the back. Steel applies a front face lock. Steel buries her shoulder into the midsection of Natalya. Steel and Lyons are putting the boots to Natalya in the corner. Natalya is displaying her fighting spirit. Natalya crawls under Steel’s legs. Natalya tags in Armstrong. Armstrong clotheslines Steel. Armstrong scores the elbow knockdown. Armstrong drops Steel with a shoulder tackle. Armstrong clotheslines Lyons. Armstrong with Two Corner Spears. Armstrong whips Steel across the ring. Armstrong hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Natalya and Lyons are trading back and forth shots. Natalya delivers The Discus Lariat. Steel with a quick rollup for a two count. Armstrong ducks a clothesline from Steel. Armstrong Powerslams Steel. Armstrong hits The Kali Connection. Natalya tags herself in. Natalya makes Steel tap out to The Sharpshooter. After the match, Natalya starts staring at the EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

Winner: Kali Armstrong & Natalya via Submission

– We see Stevie Turner talking to Sean Legacy and Timothy Thatcher in her office. Sean wants cut right to the chase, he wants the first crack at Jackson Drake and the WWE EVOLVE Championship. Stevie says that she’s already several inquiries. Sean says that he’s willing to do anything to get that opportunity, he’ll even run a Gauntlet against The Vanity Project. Stevie likes that idea and makes it official. Thatcher says that Sean is gonna have to learn sooner or later.

– Chuey Martinez had a backstage interview with Marcus Mathers and Jordan Oasis. Their match tonight will be an WWE ID Showcase. Jordan talks about riding down to Orlando in the bus. Jordan sees Jackson Drake, a fellow WWE ID Talent who became the first ever WWE EVOLVE Champion. Jordan didn’t put all these miles in his boots just to get this far. His journey to becoming WWE EVOLVE Champion begins tonight. Marcus Mathers takes exception to that. This is his first match on EVOLVE. They have the same goals, but only one of them will get there first. Marcus has all the confidence in the world that it’s going to be him.

– Masyn Holiday & Layla Diggs is trying to figure out who’s the mystery attacker in the Women’s Division. They start accusing Zara Zakher. Zara says that she had nothing to do with what happened to Carlee Bright. If anybody has an issue with Zara, they can settle it in the ring. Kendal Grey accepts Zara’s offer.

Second Match: Marcus Mathers vs. Jordan Oasis In A WWE ID Showcase Match

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oasis applies a side headlock. Oasis with a side headlock takeover. Mathers whips Oasis across the ring. Oasis drops Mathers with a shoulder tackle. Mathers drops down on the canvas. Mathers leapfrogs over Oasis. Mathers avoids The Running Senton Splash. Mathers with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Mathers kicks Oasis in the chest. Mathers dropkicks Oasis. Mathers pops back on his feet. Mathers with a flying forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Oasis catches Mathers in mid-air. Oasis with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Oasis chops the back of Mathers neck. Oasis punches Mathers in the back. Chop Exchange. Oasis with a forearm shiver across the back of Mathers.

Oasis whips Mathers back first into the turnbuckles. Oasis bodyslams Mathers. Oasis kicks Mathers in the back. Oasis with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Oasis applies a rear chin lock. Mathers gets back to a vertical base. Oasis transitions into a front face loc. Oasis punches Mathers in the back. Oasis uppercuts Mathers. Mathers decks Oasis with a back elbow smash. Mathers kicks Oasis in the face. Mathers with The Flying Crossbody Block. Oasis ducks a clothesline from Mathers. Oasis with a BackBreaker. Oasis drills Mathers with The BrainBuster for a two count. Oasis hits The Blackout Cannonball. Oasis grabs the left wrist of Mathers. Mathers denies The Hilltop Hook. Oasis dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Oasis goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Mathers lands back on his feet. Mathers nails Oasis with The Hook Kick. Mathers lands The SomerSault Plancha. Mathers rolls Oasis back into the ring. Mathers connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Mathers shakes hands with Oasis. Keanu Carver levels Oasis with The Body Avalanche. Carver clotheslines Mathers. Carver launches Oasis over the top rope. Carver sends Mathers crashing into Oasis on the outside.

Keanu Carver: It took two of you WWE ID Clowns to stop me from becoming the first ever EVOLVE Champ, so now I’m gonna run through y’all until you start begging to go back to those bingo halls y’all came from. I’m gonna destroy this whole program.

Winner: Marcus Mathers via Pinfall

– Tate Wilder Vignette.

Kylie Rae Promo

Wendy Choo, you messed with me, you messed with my family. Honestly, you scared the hell outta me. But not anymore. I am done being intimidated by you. So, I wanted to thank you, Wendy, because you have awakened something inside of me. Sure, you’ll beat the hell out of me, but I will keep getting back up and take this fight to you until I am the Last Woman Standing.

Third Match: Sean Legacy vs. The Vanity Project w/Jackson Drake & Zayda Steel In A Gauntlet Match. If Sean Legacy Wins, He’ll Become The Number One Contender For The WWE EVOLVE Championship

