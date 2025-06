WWE EVOLVE Results 6/4/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Jin Tala vs. Carlee Bright

– Keanu Carver vs. Sean Legacy vs. Jackson Drake vs. Edris Enofe In A Fatal Four Way Elimination Match For The WWE EVOLVE Championship

