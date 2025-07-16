WWE EVOLVE Results 7/16/25

First Match: Kylie Rae vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Tyra Mae Steele In A Triple Threat Match

Monroe rocks Rae with a forearm smash. Monroe kicks Steele in the gut. Monroe gets treated like a punching bag. Rae and Steele dumps Monroe out of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Steele with a fireman’s carry takeover. Steele with a waist lock takedown. Steele applies a front face lock. Steele hooks the outside leg for a one count. Monroe with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Rae with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Steele whips Monroe across the ring. Monroe launches Steele over the top rope. Standing Switch Exchange. Monroe with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Rae kicks Monroe out of the ring. Rae lands The Suicide Dive. Rae is fired up. Rae rolls Monroe back into the ring.

Rae applies a wrist lock. Rae reverses out of the irish whip from Monroe. Rae with a running haymaker. Rae sweeps out the legs of Monroe. Rae with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Rae blocks The German Suplex. Rae drives Steele face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rae with The MoonSault for a two count. Monroe whips Rae across the ring. Monroe Powerslams Rae for a two count. Monroe goes for another Powerslam, but Steele counters with a Deep Arm-Drag. Steele with two shoulder tackles. Steele follows that with a double leg takedown. Steele goes for The Death Valley Driver, but Monroe lands back on her feet. Monroe hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Monroe gets into a shoving contest with Rae. Forearm Exchange. Monroe blocks The SuperKick. Steele runs Monroe into Rae. Rae spills to the outside. Steele connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele via Pinfall

– Chuey Martinez had a backstage interview with Jin Tala. Jin just came to realize that she has to be ruthlessly aggressive, and that’s exactly what she’s been doing in EVOLVE. By creating opportunities, by any means necessary. What was her biggest lesson after going through LFG Season One? She was told she wasn’t aggressive enough on LFG, and that’s why she was eliminated. Jin says that she’s going to create her opportunities by any means necessary. Kali Armstrong is the EVOLVE Women’s Champion. Jin claims that she’s going to be the next champion. Chuey asks Jin about her upcoming match with Carlee Bright. She admits to attacking Carlee in the backstage. She’s also not fazed by Carlee seeking revenge. Jin says that she’ll show Carlee what real danger looks like. Everyone could’ve gotten the nice version of Jin Tala, but instead, you’re gonna get the cutthroat version. Jin refuses to shake Chuey’s hand after he wishes her luck in the match.

Second Match: Jin Tala vs. Carlee Bright

– Jackson Drake (c) vs. Lince Dorado For The WWE EVOLVE Championship

