WWE EVOLVE Results 7/9/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

First Match: Keanu Carver vs. Timothy Thatcher

Carver rocks Thatcher with a forearm smash. Thatcher with three uppercuts. Thatcher applies The Sleeper Hold. Carver backs Thatcher into the turnbuckles. Thatcher grabs the right arm of Carver. Carver applies a front face lock. Thatcher with a single leg takedown. Thatcher applies a leg lock. Thatcher transitions into a top wrist lock. Thatcher stomps on the right elbow of Carver for a two count. Thatcher goes back to the top wrist lock. Thatcher with clubbing knee strikes. Thatcher grapevines the legs of Carver. Thatcher applies The Bow & Arrow Stretch. Thatcher with a gut punch. Thatcher hammers down on the back of Carver’s neck. Thatcher hooks the outside leg for a two count. Carver with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Carver with a Corner Spear. Carver punches Thatcher.

Carver with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Carver punches Thatcher in the back. Carver repeatedly stomps on Thatcher’s chest. Carver applies The Cobra Clutch. Thatcher with a forearm smash. Carver clotheslines Thatcher for a two count. Carver with The World’s Strongest Slam for a two count. Carver talks smack to Thatcher. Carver whips Thatcher back first into the turnbuckles. Thatcher side steps Carver into the turnbuckles. Thatcher with a series of uppercuts. Carver is throwing haymakers at Thatcher. Carver uppercuts Thatcher. Thatcher applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Carver grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Carver kicks Thatcher in the face. Thatcher applies a hammerlock. Thatcher with forearm shivers across the ribs of Carver. Carver delivers The Pounce. Carver repeatedly slams Thatcher’s head on the ring apron which forces the disqualification. After the match, Carver continues to dribble Thatcher’s head on the apron. The referees had to pull Carver off Thatcher.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher via Disqualification

– Stevie Turner runs into The Vanity Project. Jackson Drake wants the group to stop thinking about Timothy Thatcher. The focus should be on the EVOLVE Champion, and how Lince Dorado stole a pin last week. Swipe Right says that Dorado doesn’t deserve anything. Stevie says that she holds The Vanity Project’s thoughts in high regards. However, Dorado will indeed get an EVOLVE World Title Shot next week. Jackson will be signing the contract for that match later on tonight. Jordan Oasis walks by and tells Jackson to make sure he spells his name right on the contract. Jackson doesn’t understand why he’s not getting any respect.

Second Match: Chantel Monroe vs. Masyn Holiday w/Layla Diggs

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Monroe tugs on Holiday’s hair. Monroe regains wrist control. Monroe applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Monroe backs Holiday into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Monroe drives her knee into the midsection of Holiday. Monroe whips Holiday across the ring. Holiday leapfrogs over Monroe. Holiday with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Holiday applies an arm-bar. Monroe continues to attack Holiday’s hair. Monroe rocks Holiday with a forearm smash. Monroe slams Holiday’s head on two turnbuckle pads.

Holiday with a gut punch. Holiday rolls Monroe over for a two count. Monroe kicks Holiday in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Monroe with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. Monroe applies a chin bar. Holiday gets back to a vertical base. Monroe with a knee lift. Monroe whips Holiday across the ring. Holiday ducks a clothesline from Monroe. Holiday drops Monroe with a shoulder tackle. Holiday with a diving clothesline. Holiday dropkicks Monroe. Holiday with The Big Splash for a two count. Monroe fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Monroe ducks a clothesline from Holiday. Monroe connects with The CodeBreaker to pickup the victory.

Chantel Monroe: Thank you so much. And the sound of that bell, that represents me leaving Masyn and Layla in the past. And focusing on one thing, and one thing only. The EVOLVE Women’s Title Match. And yes, I’ll be watching the main event tonight, and whoever walks out with that title will be seeing me.

Kylie Rae: Hey, Chantel. So, I know you scored a huge victory tonight. Congrats. I do respect Chantel, but I wanted to say, I just had the biggest win of my career a few weeks ago against Wendy Choo, in the first ever Last Woman’s Standing Match at EVOLVE. So, when you’re talking about that EVOLVE Women’s Championship, I’m also in that conversation.

Chantel Monroe: Yeah, okay, that’s funny, Kylie. But I don’t remember inviting you here.

Tyra Mae Steele: So, this is EVOLVE, so exciting. Oh my gosh, I love it. Yes, I love it. You guys have so much energy, I honestly cannot even.

Chantel Monroe: Oh my gosh, Tyra, nobody invited you here. What the hell are you doing here?

Tyra Mae Steele: So, I’ve been talking to Stevie for the past few weeks, and it looks like Tyra Mae Steele is now in EVOLVE.

Kylie Rae: Congratulations, Tyra. I’m so happy for you.

Tyra Mael Steele: Thank you. And with that being said, my first match I want, I want the winner of the Women’s Championship Match between Natalya and Kali.

Kylie Rae: Oh, okay. Unfortunately, Tyra, the line starts behind me, but after I win, I will gladly give you a title shot.

Chantel Monroe: You are not gonna give her nothing, because I don’t care if you beat Wendy Choo, and I sure as hell don’t care that you won LFG. That title is mine.

Monroe rocks Rae with a forearm smash. Steele drops Monroe with a German Suplex.

Winner: Chantel Monroe via Pinfall

– Chuey Martinez is trying to get a medical update on Timothy Thatcher. Stevie Turner says that Timothy is not doing so well. Ridge Holland interrupts the conversation. Ridge has been keeping close tabs on the young crop of EVOLVE Talent. He considers himself the ghost of wrestling’s future, because he’s going to do them what the business will do in four and five years. He’s gonna hurt them. Ridge tells Stevie that he wants the winner of Jackson Drake/Lince Dorado EVOLVE Title Match. Stevie loves that Ridge is interested in EVOLVE, but that’s not how things work around here. EVOLVE is the ultimate proving ground. There are no shortcuts. Tate Wilder informs Stevie that he’s medically cleared to compete. Ridge says that Tate will fold and quit. This ain’t the rodeo, sunshine, this is Rugby on concrete. Tate says that he’s never backed down from a challenge. Stevie has had enough of the bickering. Stevie has a contract signing to moderate, so she’ll talk to Tate later.

Jackson Drake & Lince Dorado Contract Signing

Stevie Turner: Jackson, Lince, thank you for joining me out here as we once again make EVOLVE history. Now, next week, the first ever EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake defends his EVOLVE Championship for the first ever time against Lince Dorado. Now, as your EVOLVE Prime Minister, I think it’s time to review the contracts and put pen to paper. Lince, would you like to begin?

Jackson Drake: Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Sorry, Stevie, the champ talks first. Now, listen, I honestly have no idea what kind of personal beef you have with me, but the fact that you have m in the ring next week against this guy is low key insane. Okay? Lince wins one match, one match, and honestly, he couldn’t have without The LWO, but that’s neither here nor there, I guess, right? However, Lince, I can promise you one thing, there will be absolutely no Lucha House Party for you after next week.

Lince Dorado: Alright, listen, I already heard all of that before. But I’m here to tell you that I’m back in WWE EVOLVE. And originally, I was back to help blue chippers, just like yourself, Jackson. But now I want nothing more than to humble your arrogant, cocky, stuck up, preppy ass. And I’m not even gonna ask you to show some respect in front of your Prime Minister, because you don’t even show respect to those who came before you. But let me tell you another thing. I was here long before you stepped in between any of these ropes, and I’ll still be here once the hype fizzles right out the door. But I am gonna show you just a little bit of respect. You see, nobody in the back, not even I can take away you being the first ever EVOLVE Champion. But next week, I’m gonna take away all that away from you.

Jackson Drake: Enough. Listen, Lince, everything you just said about me is true. I can afford to be cocky. There is a reason why Jackson Drake is the first ever WWE EVOLVE Champion. Because nobody back there can match my charisma, match my athleticism. And let’s be real, match the star power that oozes out of me each and every single day. And most unfortunately for you, I fight back, unlike that poor little Iguana, La Yesca. Now, look, your boy is on top, and I like the view, and it’s not gonna change for a long, long time.

Lince Dorado: Yes, I’m excited. I am excited for this match. But you just made the biggest mistake of your life, bro.

Jackson Drake: Bro thinks this is a joke, exactly my point.

Lince Dorado: You see, you should have listened to Stevie and reviewed this contract. Because it looks like you don’t know what I put in there. A little clause thanks to Miss Stevie.

Jackson Drake: Old head yelling to the cloud. Stevie, get your mans, please.

Lince Dorado: If you’re not going to read it, let me read it for you. It says, until the conclusion of the match between Lucha Lit Lince Dorado and Jackson Drake for the EVOLVE Championship, all members of The Vanity Project are here by banned from ringside. Oh, wait, there’s one more thing. Any interference will result in an immediate disqualification, and your boy, Lucha Lit Lince Dorado will be the new EVOLVE Champion.

Jackson Drake: Are you serious? Are you serious?

Lince Dorado: Hundos, baby. We’re serious, hundos. Oh, hey, let’s all sing Vanity Project’s newest theme song. It goes a little something like this. Nah, nah, nah, nah-nah, hey-hey-hey, goodbye.

Third Match: Kali Armstrong (c) vs. Natalya For The WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship

