WWE EVOLVE Results 8/13/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tate Wilder vs. Brooks Jensen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jensen applies a side headlock. Wilder whips Jensen across the ring. Jensen drops Wilder with a shoulder tackle. Jensen shoves Wilder into the canvas. Jensen grabs a side headlock. Wilder reverses the hold. Jensen whips Wilder across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Wilder ducks a clothesline from Jensen. Wilder with a diving shoulder tackle. Wilder dropkicks Jensen to the floor. Wilder kicks Jensen in the face. Wilder with The Orihara MoonSault. Wilder is fired up. Jensen kicks Wilder in the face. Wilder with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Wilder with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Wilder grabs a side headlock. Jensen with a Belly to Back Suplex. Jensen kicks Wilder in the back.

Jensen rocks Wilder with a forearm smash. Jensen with a sharp elbow strike. Jensen punches Wilder in the back. Jensen with a pinpoint elbow strike. Wilder answers with two toe kicks. Jensen goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wilder counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Jensen with another Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Jensen applies a rear chin lock. Wilder gets back to a vertical base. Wilder drives Jensen face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Wilder with forearm shivers. Jensen goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Wilder lands back on his feet. Wilder with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Wilder scores the elbow knockdown. Wilder with a Belly to Back Suplex. Jensen avoids The Springboard MoonSault. Jensen connects with Two Southern Lariats to pickup the victory. After the match, Jensen gets into a brawl with Jordan Oasis.

Winner: Brooks Jensen via Pinfall

– We see Wendy Choo watching film of her match with Carlee Bright last week.

– Adrenaline Drip had a confrontation with Jax Presley and Harley Riggins in the PC Gym. They are the newest tag team signee to the EVOLVE Roster. Cappuccino Jones proceeds to challenge Presley and Riggins to a match.

Second Match: Edris Enofe vs. Dante Chen

STILL TO COME

– Karmen Petrovic vs. Tyra Mae Steele In A WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship Eliminator Match

