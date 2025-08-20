WWE EVOLVE Results 8/20/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kylie Rae vs. Chantel Monroe In A WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship Eliminator Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Monroe applies a wrist lock. Monroe with a wrist lock takedown. Monroe applies an arm-bar. Monroe maintains wrist control. Monroe stomps on the left wrist of Rae. Monroe taunts Rae. Rae ducks under a forearm from Monroe. Rae applies a wrist lock. Rae brings Monroe down to the mat. Rae with a wrist lock takedown. Monroe goes for a deep arm-drag, but Rae maintains wrist control. Following a snap mare takeover, Rae applies another wrist lock. Monroe tugs on Rae’s hair. Rae ducks a clothesline from Monroe. Rae with two deep arm-drags. Rae applies an arm-bar. Monroe drives her knee into the midsection of Rae. Monroe with a Side Headlock Takeover. Rae reverses the hold. Monroe whips Rae across the ring. Rae drops Monroe with a shoulder tackle. Monroe drops down on the canvas. Rae slides under Monroe’s legs.

Rae with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Rae with a basement dropkick for a two count. Rae applies a hammerlock. Monroe backs Rae into the ropes. Monroe decks Rae with a back elbow smash. Monroe slams Rae’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Monroe with a chop/haymaker combination. Rae drives Monroe face first into two turnbuckle pads. Rae repeatedly stomps on Monroe’s chest. Monroe launches Rae over the top rope. Rae with The Apron Enzuigiri. Rae with a Flying Arm-Drag. Rae dropkicks Monroe. Rae rocks Monroe with a forearm smash. Monroe responds with a knee lift. Monroe drops Rae with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope. Monroe has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Monroe with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Monroe repeatedly drives her knee into Rae’s back. Monroe pulls Rae down to the mat. Monroe talks smack to Rae. Monroe with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. Monroe applies the cravate. Monroe hammers down on the back of Rae’s neck. Rae blocks The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Rae with the backslide cover for a two count. Rae with forearm shivers. Rae with two clotheslines. Monroe reverses out of the irish whip from Rae. Rae delivers The Sky Day Special. Monroe kicks Rae in the face. Monroe hits The Tornado Reverse DDT for a two count. Rae fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rollup Exchange. Rae ducks a clothesline from Monroe. Monroe blocks The CrossFace. Monroe drives Rae throat first into the top rope. Monroe connects with The Perfect Ending to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chantel Monroe via Pinfall

Keanu Carver Promo

Last week was just another example of what happens when you step to Keanu Carver. I’ve been telling you for weeks, but you ain’t listening bro. I move different from everybody else. I said I was gonna run through that whole entire WWE ID Program and send they ass back to those bingo halls they came from. Marcus and Jordan, put down. Thatcher, put down. Sean Legacy, put down. Bryce Donovan, put down. Vanity Project, what’s up, y’all scared or something? It’s not if, it’s when I snatch that EVOLVE Title off the hands from the ID Program Clown and bring that title right back to the crib. And the way I see it, ain’t a damn thing standing between me and Jackson Drake Goofy Ass now.

– Jackson Drake is expressing his concern in the backstage area. Keanu Carver makes him nervous. Zayda Steel can’t believe she lost to Layla Diggs last week. Zayda blames Bryce Donovan for costing her the match. Bryce says that Zayda is the real deal, and she doesn’t need anybody’s help. Ricky Smokes points out that, The Vanity Project is the measuring stick in EVOLVE, but lately, they’ve been really slippery, and that’s what they want to see. Jackson continues to put down Bryce, and wants him to take accountability, so they can move forward.

– Stevie Turner is giving Kali Armstrong her props for her successful title defense over Jin Tala. Kali don’t want to hear all of that, she just wants to know who’s going to be her next challenger. Is it Karmen Petrovic or Chantel Monroe, because Kali is getting tired of both of them running their mouth. Nikkita Lyons joins the conversation. Nikkita is making it obvious she wants an instant title shot, because she allowed Natalya to skip the line a few months ago. Kali is not backing down from any competition. So, next week on EVOLVE, Kali will be putting her EVOLVE Women’s Championship on the line in a Fatal Four Way Match against Nikkita Lyons, Karmen Petrovic and Chantel Monroe.

Second Match: Swipe Right w/The Vanity Project vs. Marcus Mathers & Aaron Rourke

– Sean Legacy vs. Ridge Holland

