WWE EVOLVE Results 9/17/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The Vanity Project Segment

Jackson Drake: Hey, Orlando, I got some news for you. The party has not stopped for Heartbreak Drake since that Triple Threat Match. You all can pray on my downfall. You can pray on our downfall, but it’s never gonna happen. We have never been this locked in before. Hey, Smokes, tell me something. Who wants the smoke?

Ricky Smokes: No one does, bro. The champ stays the champ, now throw those V’s up.

Jackson Drake: Wait, wait, wait, wait, listen, listen. Chill out for a second. There’s a reason why The Vanity Project is out here in their gear. And I’ll tell you why. Boys, I went to Stevie earlier, and guess what? We talked about every single one of you. And guess what, bro? I set you guys up with an Eight Person Tag Team Match. Because when we say The Vanity Project runs EVOLVE, it’s not some wrestling cliche, it is a fact. Now, bring out these dusty ass opponents for me.

First Match: The Vanity Project w/Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy, Dante Chen, Drako Knox, Tyra Mae Steele In A 8-Person Tag Team Match

Zayda Steel and Tyra Mae Steele will start things off. Steele is playing mind games with Zayda. Quick shoving contest. Palm Strike Exchange. Zayda kicks Steele in the gut. Zayda applies a side headlock. Steele with a Belly to Back Toss. Zayda tags in Smokes. Steele tells Smokes to bring it. Steele tags in Knox. Knox dodges The Big Boot. Knox with two waist lock takedowns. Smokes decks Knox with a back elbow smash. Smokes grabs a side headlock. Knox whips Smokes across the ring. Knox drops Smokes with a running shoulder tackle. Knox goes for a Bodyslam, but Smokes lands back on his feet. Knox swats away a dropkick from Smokes. Knox whips Smokes across the ring. Knox with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Knox with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Knox tags in Legacy. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Legacy kicks Smokes in the back. Legacy with The Mid-Kick. Knox with a Big Splash. Legacy hooks the outside leg for a two count. Smokes tags in Baylor. Legacy dropkicks the left knee of Baylor. Legacy with a Double Foot Stomp. Legacy dropkicks Baylor. Legacy kicks Baylor in the back. Legacy with another Mid-Kick. Legacy with The Standing MoonSault for a one count.

Legacy applies a wrist lock. Legacy tags in Chen. Chen grabs a side wrist lock. Chen with a straight right hand. Chen unloads a flurry of strikes. Chen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Baylor fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Baylor rocks Chen with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Baylor goes for a Leg Drop, but Chen ducks out of the way. Chen with Three Inverted Atomic Drops. Chen tags in Knox. Atomic Drop Party continues in Winter Park. Knox goes for The Running Stampede, but Smokes gets in the way. Baylor rakes the eyes of Knox. Baylor clotheslines the back of Knox’s neck. Baylor tags in Donovan. Donovan with clubbing blows to Knox’s back. The Vanity Project has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Baylor repeatedly stomps on Knox’s chest. Baylor tags in Donovan. Donovan punches Knox in the back. Donovan with a clubbing blow to Knox’s chest. Donovan tags in Baylor. Knox kicks Baylor in the face. Donovan drives his knee into the midsection of Knox. Donovan with the clubbing sledge. Donovan rocks Knox with a forearm smash. Donovan with repeated back elbow smashes. Donovan bodyslams Knox. Donovan with The Elbow Drop for a two count.

Knox with heavy bodyshots. Donovan drives Knox back first into the turnbuckles. Donovan tags in Baylor. Knox kicks Baylor in the face. Knox dumps Donovan out of the ring. Knox ducks a clothesline from Baylor. Knox tags in Legacy. Legacy scores three forearm knockdowns. Legacy kicks the left hamstring of Baylor. Legacy with a Spinning Back Kick. Legacy kicks Baylor in the chest. Legacy with The Big Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Baylor tags in Donovan. Donovan bodyslams Legacy into Baylor’s knees. Donovan punches Legacy in the chest. Donovan tags in Smokes. Smokes is choking Legacy with his boot. Smokes with a forearm smash. Smokes is mauling Legacy in the corner. Zayda attacks Legacy behind the referee’s back. Smokes punches Legacy in the back. Smokes tags in Baylor. Baylor with a Corner Spear. Smokes drops Legacy with The Big Boot. Baylor hooks the outside leg for a one count. Baylor continues to cut the ring in half. Baylor with a straight right hand. Baylor tags in Smokes.

Following a snap mare takeover, Baylor with a running neck snap. Smokes dropkicks the back of Legacy’s neck for a one count. Smokes stomps on the midsection of Legacy. Smokes poses for the crowd. Smokes kicks Legacy in the face. Smokes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Legacy with heavy bodyshots. Legacy kicks Smokes in the gut. Smokes stops Legacy in his tracks. Smokes knocks Knox off the ring apron. Smokes takes a swipe at Chen. Steele wants Smokes to hit her. Legacy with a Back Body Drop. Legacy tags in Chen. Chen with The Pump Kick. Chen knocks Donovan off the apron. Chen clotheslines Smokes. Chen goes for a Vertical Suplex, Baylor gets in the way. Chen avoids the double clothesline. Chen with a pair of double back elbow strikes. Chen with a Vertical Suplex. Chen ducks a clothesline from Donovan. Chen SuperKicks Donovan. Chen with a Modified Uranage Slam for a two count. Steele drops Zayda with The GutWrench Suplex. Steele wipes out Swipe Right with Two German Suplex’s. Chen with a flying tomahawk chop. Stereo Suicide Dives. Donovan goes for The Chokeslam, but Chen lands back on his feet. Chen connects with The Gentle Touch to pickup the victory. After the match, Jackson Drake gives Donovan an earful on the outside.

Winner: Sean Legacy, Dante Chen, Drako Knox, Tyra Mae Steele via Pinfall

– Chuey Martinez had a backstage interview with Marcus Mathers and Aaron Rourke. Marcus doesn’t care about It’s Gal’s Stud-O-Meter. Behind that very annoying voice, It’s Gal can go in the ring, they’ll admit to that. Rourke says that Jamar Hampton looks like a real-life action figure. Marcus doesn’t know how Jamar benefits from being It’s Gal tag partner, but that’s none of their concern. Their concern is about getting that dub tonight.

– Carlee Bright gives Kendal Grey some encouragement ahead of her I Quit Match with Wendy Choo. Carlee mentions the fact that Wendy never speaks, so she’s curious to hear how she sounds. Kendal says that she’s going to make Wendy quit tonight, and if she doesn’t want to say it, she’ll make her whimper. Carlee tells Kendal to calm down and to make sure she doesn’t go out there showing off.

Second Match: Marcus Mathers & Aaron Rourke vs. It’s Gal & Jamar Hampton

STILL TO COME

– Kendal Grey vs. Wendy Choo In An I Quit Match

Checkout Episode 482 of The Hoots Podcast