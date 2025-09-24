WWE EVOLVE Results 9/24/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Kelly Kincaid

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Stevie Turner Announcement

Good evening. As your EVOLVE Prime Minister, I have a couple of announcements to make before the exciting night of action ahead of us. I have brought in Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon of Chase University from NXT to face The Vanity Project’s Swipe Right in a tag team match. And I am super excited to announce something I have been working on for quite some time. On October 15th, EVOLVE will hold our first ever Tubi Special, Succession, where for the very first time, both the Men’s and Women’s EVOLVE Championships will be defended on the very same night. The contenders for both those championships will be decided over the next two weeks.

Kendal Grey, Kali Armstrong, Chantel Monroe, Stevie Turner Segment

Kendal Grey: For the past seven months, Wendy Choo has been terrorizing WWE EVOLVE. And last week, I was able to make her say, I Quit. Y’all remember that? Y’all remember that she quit. You see, beating Wendy has been one of my biggest wins in my career so far. And it’s only proving that all my hard work is finally paying off. Thank you. I came to EVOLVE to find who I was, to find who Kendal Grey was, and every time I step in this ring or the ring in NXT, I get more and more comfortable. So comfortable that I know there’s not a woman in the division here that’s on my level. And that’s including the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion, Kali Armstrong. Kali, you’re the difference maker of EVOLVE. You run through all the girls that come after your championship, but I heard Stevie talking about the Tubi Special, and I was thinking, why not have the difference maker versus the arm breaker for the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship at Succession?

Kali Armstrong: Okay, okay, okay. Hey, Kendal Grey is feeling herself, y’all. Give it up for Kendal Grey. Hey, I already knew that once you made Wendy Choo say her first words, I knew you was gonna be coming after my EVOLVE Women’s Championship. And rightfully so, I don’t blame you. See, you and I don’t really know each other that well, but you scrappy, and I like that. But I just wanna make one thing crystal clear that Wendy Choo is not Kali Armstrong.

Kendal Grey: Yeah, but everybody looks the same when their back is on the mat and their arms locked in an armbar.

Chantel Monroe: Oh, no, no, no, no, no. Absolutely not. Okay, I’m just gonna stop this right here, because I know exactly what’s going on. So, if EVOLVE is having their very first Tubi Special, it is not gonna be the indifference maker and mighty mouse here, absolutely not.

Kali Armstrong: Watch your mouth. Watch your mouth.

Chantel Monroe: And Kali, that title, it’s so perfect. But that’s very unfortunate, because it’s just in the hands of the wrong woman. I think it should be around the waist of the Reflection Of Perfection.

Kendal Grey: Stop, stop, stop talking, okay, Chantel? We’re not having time here to sit and listen to all the nicknames that you call yourself, okay? You’ve had your title shot, and you dropped the ball multiple times. And if you don’t remember that, how about you go over there, look in your little mirror and try to remember it.

Chantel Monroe: Oh, girl, please. I would be the champion right now if it wasn’t for Kylie Rae messing me up in that Fatal Four Way. But we don’t have to worry about that, because I took care of her, thank you.

Kali Armstrong: Stevie, Stevie, Stevie, Stevie, please. I already know what you out here to do. You coming out here to try and make this a Triple Threat, uhuh, please. I know you the GM, and I would never disrespect GM, I really wouldn’t. But I’m just asking. This is the first ever EVOLVE Tubi Special. And all I would ask is that you allow me to defend my title in a one-on-one straight up match. Because for real, these chicks be complaining, they be whining, talk about you didn’t pin me I wasn’t in it, all these excuses, and I ain’t got time for it. Wen that bell rings, and I’m still the winner, I want them to know it’s simply because I was better.

Stevie Turner: Listen, listen, Kali, I hear you. Kendal, Chantel, you both have a great track record and a claim to the title, to be fair. But champ, I hear you. And I believe the match at Succession should be a one-on-one title match. And that’s why, tonight, Kendal Grey will face Chantel Monroe, and the winner will face you, Kali Armstrong, for the EVOLVE Women’s Championship at Succession.

– Sean Legacy Vignette.

– Stevie Turner runs into The Vanity Project in the backstage area. Jackson Drake wants Stevie to tell him who he’s defending the WWE EVOLVE Championship against at Succession. Stevie tells Jackson that she never wants to hear him refer to himself in third person again. Ricky Smokes starts flirting with Stevie, that went south quickly. Stevie thought that Jackson’s triple treat match with Keanu Carver and Brooks Jensen was just incredible. Jackson doesn’t want to run that back. Stevie wants to a see a one-on-one match for that championship. Keanu Carver will battle Brooks Jensen, and the winner of that match will face Jackson Drake at Succession. What Stevie says goes.

First Match: Swipe Right w/The Vanity Project vs. Chase University w/Andre Chase

Ricky Smokes and Kale Dixon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smokes backs Dixon into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Smokes slaps Dixon in the face. Smokes talks smack to Dixion. Smokes side steps Dixon into the turnbuckles. Dixon with a chop/forearm combination. Dixon with a drop toe hold. Dixon applies a side headlock. Smokes tags in Baylor. Smokes whips Dixon across the ring. Dixon drops Smokes with a shoulder tackle. Baylor kicks Dixon in the gut. Swipe Right goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Connors gets in the way. Stereo Dropkicks from Chase University. Dixon grabs a side headlock. Dixon tags in Connors. Dixon reverses out of the irish whip from Baylor. Dixon thrust kicks the left knee of Baylor. Connors with a Running Leg Drop for a one count. Connors applies a front face lock. Connors tags in Dixon. Chase U goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Smokes gets in the way. Chase U avoids Stereo Dropkicks from Swipe Right. Running Senton/Big Splash Combination. Swipe Right regroups on the outside.

Baylor drops Dixon with The Big Boot. Swipe Right has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Smokes with The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Smokes punches Dixon in the back. Dixon goes for a Slingshot Suplex, but Smokes lands back on his feet. Dixon decks Smokes with a back elbow smash. Smokes stops Dixon in his tracks. Smokes dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Smokes with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Smokes kicks Dixon in the gut. Smokes repeatedly stomps on Dixon’s chest. Smokes tags in Baylor. Baylor kicks Dixon in the gut. Baylor with The Gourdbuster. Baylor with a Running Knee Lift for a two count. Dixon responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Connors and Smokes are tagged in. Connors with a Running Boot. Connors side steps Baylor into Smokes. Connors with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Connors dives over Smokes. Connors scores two forearm knockdowns. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors dropkicks Smokes to the floor. Assisted Ripcord Pump Kick to Baylor. Connors with a Springboard Stunner. Dixon follows that with Deep Six. Connors lands The SomerSault Plancha. Connors is fired up. Connors with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Connors tags in Dixon. Smokes fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Smokes shoves Dixon towards Connors. Smokes tags in Baylor.

Smokes throws Connors out of the ring. Swipe Right hits their Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Dixon tags in Connors. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Connors with a Spinning Heel Kick to Smokes. Baylor responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chase U delivers their Pop Up PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Smokes clotheslines Dixon over the top rope. Mr. Chase checks on Dixon on the outside. Connors wipes out Jackson Drake and Bryce Donovan with The Suicide Dive. Rollup Exchange. Connors SuperKicks Baylor. Smokes trips Connors from the outside. Baylor with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Baylor tags in Smokes. Swipe Right connects with The Super Swipe to pickup the victory. After the match, Jackson Drake brags about Swipe Right getting the dub, unlike Bryce Donovan who fumbled the bag in the 8-Person Tag Team Match last week. The Vanity Project is regaining their momentum. Jackson is not really feeling this whole Keanu Carver/Brooks Jensen situation, he doesn’t want to defend the title against either guy at Succession. It’s a total disaster. Jackson says that everything is going to be all right, because Bryce Donovan will take care of this situation.

Winner: Swipe Right via Pinfall

– Jax Presley and Harley Riggins says that nobody on the EVOLVE Roster wants to face them. Presley says that Stevie Turner doesn’t need to make a tournament, they should already be the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions. Presley received a text message from Stevie Turner. Adrenaline Drip has requested a rematch for next week. They’ll accept the rematch and have no problems kicking Adrenaline Drips ass again.

– Chuey Martinez talks about the importance of tonight’s main event. Masyn Holiday has Chantel Monroe winning the match tonight. Layla Diggs is going with Kendal Grey. Nikkita pokes fun at Wendy Choo saying I Quit. Nikkita Lyons doesn’t care who wins, because she should’ve already had a one-on-one title match with Kali Armstrong. Chuey asks Wendy if she has any predictions for tonight. Wendy says that this is gonna be harder than she thought and walks away.

Second Match: Kendal Grey vs. Chantel Monroe. The Winner Will Have Kali Armstrong For The WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship At Succession

