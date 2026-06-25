WWE EVOVLE Succession III saw a title change hands on Wednesday night.

During the June 24 WWE EVOVLE Succession III show on Tubi, fans witnessed the EVOLVE Women’s Championship change hands in one of the first matches of the evening.

Nikkita Lyons defeated Wendy Choo via pinfall victory to capture the EVOLVE Women’s gold. Choo had Lyons tapping out, however the referee was distracted at the time by Sloane Jacobs.

As a result, Lyons was able to fight on, and would end up getting her hand raised to become the new EVOLVE Women’s Champion.