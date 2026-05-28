Another WWE EVOLVE special event is officially on the calendar.

Timothy Thatcher has announced that WWE EVOLVE Succession III is set to air on Wednesday, June 24. As with the previous installments of the themed special, both the EVOLVE Men’s Championship and EVOLVE Women’s Championship will be defended on the show.

Aaron Rourke currently reigns as the EVOLVE Men’s Champion, while Wendy Choo holds the EVOLVE Women’s Championship heading into the event.

Succession serves as the special event branding for select episodes of WWE EVOLVE. The inaugural Succession special aired on October 15, 2025, while the second installment took place on March 4, 2026.

Much like the first two editions, Succession III is once again expected to spotlight the top championships in the brand.

No additional matches have been announced for the June 24 special as of this writing.