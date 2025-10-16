A WWE title changed hands on Wednesday.

There’s a new top name in the WWE Evolve women’s division, as seen on this week’s episode of WWE Evolve, which aired on Tubi TV on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

During Wednesday’s special ‘Succession’ edition of WWE Evolve on Tubi, Kendal Grey defeated Kali Armstrong to capture the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship.

With the win, Grey ends Armstrong’s 151-day reign as the inaugural titleholder.

The finish of the WWE Evolve Women’s World Championship title tilt on Wednesday night’s show came when Grey countered Armstrong’s charge off the ropes with a powerslam, securing the pinfall victory to become the new champion.

The bout was originally taped on September 23, but both competitors have remained active since then.

Kendal Grey, 24 years old, recently challenged unsuccessfully for both the WWE Women’s Speed Championship and the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship at various NXT live events.

For Kali Armstrong, the loss marks the end of her first reign as champion. The 31-year-old veteran captured the title back in April, winning a four-way match that also featured Grey, and went on to defend the belt four times before being dethroned this evening.

This victory marks Grey’s first WWE championship of any kind. Since making her debut under the WWE banner in March 2024, she has appeared on NXT, TNA iMPACT, and the now-defunct NXT Level Up program.