– WWE Speed returns on X today with the latest episode. Scheduled for the March 19 episode of the weekly WWE on X original series is Dragon Lee vs. Ivar for the WWE Speed Championship. The show premieres at 12/11c on X.

– WWE EVOLVE on Tubi returns tonight at 8/7c, head-to-head against AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX. Scheduled for tonight’s WWE EVOLVE show is Javier Bernal vs. Luca Crusifino, as well as Brinley Reece in action.

– WWE’s countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Wednesday, with the release of the complete Edge vs. Undertaker title tilt from WrestleMania XXIV, which comes in at number 29 on the list.

– After a Roman Reigns WrestleMania full match marathon, WWE has followed up with the same for Seth Rollins. The company is hosting a live marathon stream dubbed “Best of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania – FULL MATCH marathon” on YouTube.