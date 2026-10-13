WWE executive Bruce Prichard is reportedly preparing to undergo neck surgery to address an injury that dates back more than 30 years.

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, Conrad Thompson provided an update on Prichard’s health after being asked about his current status with WWE.

According to Thompson, Prichard has been dealing with significant neck problems that have negatively impacted his quality of life, leading to the decision to undergo surgery.

“I don’t know that Bruce has revealed it, but Bruce has been dealing with a neck injury,” Thompson said. “It turns out that Bruce is going to have to have some surgery on that rascal, and he hadn’t been having the best quality of life recently.”

Thompson continued, noting that Prichard has already been working toward improving his condition.

“He’s on the mend, he’s doing rehab and all that jazz, but he’s hurting for certain.”

Interestingly, the injury reportedly stems from an incident involving The Ultimate Warrior during Prichard’s run as the “Brother Love” character in the early 1990s.

Thompson claimed that Prichard suffered a broken neck during the angle, although the severity of the injury apparently wasn’t discovered until decades later.

“He broke his neck, and he just found out just recently,” Thompson said about the angle. “All these years later.”

Prichard currently serves as WWE’s Executive Director and is among the company’s top creative officials, working directly under WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The longtime WWE executive returned to the company’s creative team in 2019 and previously took a leave of absence for approximately two months earlier this year due to back-related issues. He returned to his duties over the summer.

There is currently no word on when Prichard will undergo the neck procedure or whether it will require another extended absence from WWE.