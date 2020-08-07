WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard Talks Current Belt Designs, Which Belts He Dislikes the Most

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard discussed the different WWE title belt designs on the latest episode of his “Something to Wrestle” podcast.
Prichard said he thinks the design for the new WWE United States Title, currently held by Apollo Crews, looks much better than the design that it replaced. He added that he thinks some extra blue paint at the top would’ve helped make the design pop more. He also said he loves the design of the WWE 24/7 Title, currently held by Akira Tozawa.
Prichard also admitted that he is not a fan of the current design used for Tag Team Titles in WWE.
“I’d probably have to say the tag team championship belts that are now in the WWE,” Prichard said when asked which design he dislikes the most. “Hate the design. Really hated the copper/penny look.”
As far as title concepts go, Prichard said he did not like the six-man tag team titles that were created for teams like The Freebirds and The Von Erichs years ago.
(H/T to Pro Wrestling Sheet)
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch