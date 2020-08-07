WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard Talks Current Belt Designs, Which Belts He Dislikes the Most

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard discussed the different WWE title belt designs on the latest episode of his “Something to Wrestle” podcast.

Prichard said he thinks the design for the new WWE United States Title, currently held by Apollo Crews, looks much better than the design that it replaced. He added that he thinks some extra blue paint at the top would’ve helped make the design pop more. He also said he loves the design of the WWE 24/7 Title, currently held by Akira Tozawa.

Prichard also admitted that he is not a fan of the current design used for Tag Team Titles in WWE.

“I’d probably have to say the tag team championship belts that are now in the WWE,” Prichard said when asked which design he dislikes the most. “Hate the design. Really hated the copper/penny look.”

As far as title concepts go, Prichard said he did not like the six-man tag team titles that were created for teams like The Freebirds and The Von Erichs years ago.

(H/T to Pro Wrestling Sheet)

