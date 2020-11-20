WWE has reportedly released John Brody, who was working as the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales & Partnerships and Head of International.

Brody was released on Wednesday or Thursday of this week, according to PWInsider. It was also reported that a significant portion of Brody’s team was furloughed earlier this year, and many were later let go altogether.

There’s also talk there were more executive terminations this week. We will keep you updated if those releases are confirmed.

WWE’s Global Sales & Partnerships division had shifted under WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon back in August with Brody now reporting to McMahon after previously leading the department.

Brody had been with WWE for almost 6 years, and worked as an advisor to WWE before coming onboard full-time. His resume notes that he was a key member of WWE’s Executive Committee responsible for providing strategic vision for WWE’s global sales operations, while also growing and expanding the company’s global media partnerships.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.