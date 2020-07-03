WWE Executive VP Says Vince McMahon Is Ready To Return To Arenas With Fans

In a new interview with SportsPro podcast, WWE Executive VP John Brody revealed that Chairman Vince McMahon is ready to return to arenas with fans as long as those in charge of said arenas safely re-open.
WWE Executive John Brody says Vince McMahon is ready for the company to return to performing in arenas if the people in charge safely re-open them.
“Yeah look, first of all, if people will open arenas safely, we’re ready. Our Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has said we’re ready to go and entertain and put smiles on people’s faces so we look forward to the next step in the transition.”
Brody later added that filming at the Performance Center has had its challenges, but says WWE strives to deliver the content fans need during the pandemic.
“When we’re in the time of reduced travel, we’re just trying to produce content. Deliver content. Give fans the ability to ingest content. We’ve just had to pivot and evolve based on the realities of this global pandemic.”
Check our the interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)
- People In WWE Said To Be Unhappy with Taz Jab from AEW Dynamite
- WWE Reportedly Purchases EVOLVE, New Wrestlers Being Signed, WWE Picks Up Video Libraries, Gabe Sapolsky’s Indie Career Ends, More
- Sheamus On His Backstage Fight With Yoshi Tatsu
- Major Spoiler: WWE NXT Superstar Spoils Major Finish to Great American Bash Night Two Match?
- New Details on How Edge Was Injured at WWE Backlash
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- King Baron Corbin Reportedly Not Happy with Matt Riddle Feud
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury