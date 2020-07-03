WWE Executive VP Says Vince McMahon Is Ready To Return To Arenas With Fans

In a new interview with SportsPro podcast, WWE Executive VP John Brody revealed that Chairman Vince McMahon is ready to return to arenas with fans as long as those in charge of said arenas safely re-open.

WWE Executive John Brody says Vince McMahon is ready for the company to return to performing in arenas if the people in charge safely re-open them.

“Yeah look, first of all, if people will open arenas safely, we’re ready. Our Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has said we’re ready to go and entertain and put smiles on people’s faces so we look forward to the next step in the transition.”

Brody later added that filming at the Performance Center has had its challenges, but says WWE strives to deliver the content fans need during the pandemic.

“When we’re in the time of reduced travel, we’re just trying to produce content. Deliver content. Give fans the ability to ingest content. We’ve just had to pivot and evolve based on the realities of this global pandemic.”

Check our the interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)