WWE has announced multiple new dates for John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour.

Following his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto this past Saturday night, WWE announced that Cena will be appearing at three new dates as part of his year-long retirement tour with the company.

Cena is now being advertised for three new episodes of WWE SmackDown in May and June, with a May 30 show in Knoxville, Tennessee, a June 13 show in Lexington, Kentucky, and a June 20 show in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tickets for each of these shows are on sale now.

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is scheduled as one of the main events at this year’s two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event, which emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and April 20, 2025.