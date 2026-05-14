WWE is bringing back more domestic live events this summer.

While non-televised house shows in the United States have become increasingly rare in recent years, WWE announced on Wednesday that the company will be adding 10 main roster live events to its schedule as part of the “WWE Summer Tour” for July and August 2026.

The newly announced dates will feature stops across several states, including New Mexico, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Virginia, New Hampshire, Georgia, and South Carolina.

A number of top stars from both Raw and SmackDown are currently being advertised for the tour.

Featured names on WWE’s promotional graphic include Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Jade Cargill, Trick Williams, and Drew McIntyre.

Tickets for the events will officially go on sale to the general public next Wednesday, May 20, beginning at 10 a.m. local time.

Featured below is the complete list of dates:

2026 WWE Summer Tour Saturday, July 11: WWE Summer Tour at Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Sunday, July 12: WWE Summer Tour at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Thursday, July 16: WWE Summer Tour at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 25: WWE Summer Tour at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California

Sunday, July 26: WWE Summer Tour at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California

Thursday, July 30: WWE Summer Tour at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois

Thursday, August 6: WWE Summer Tour at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Thursday, August 13: WWE Summer Tour at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire

Saturday, August 29: WWE Summer Tour at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Sunday, August 30: WWE Summer Tour at North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina

WWE is coming to a city near you this summer! Use code WWESLAM to get your tickets now! 🔥 🎟️: https://t.co/ZXjNqNpv95 pic.twitter.com/n1fTgjslRY — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2026