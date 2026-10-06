WWE has filed two new trademark applications related to its Worlds Collide brand.

The company submitted the filings on Monday, October 5, with one covering toys and action figures and the other covering apparel and other merchandise. The applications expand upon WWE’s existing trademark protection for the Worlds Collide name as it relates to the events themselves.

The goods and services descriptions for the two new filings read as follows:

“Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic games other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; jigsaw puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty toy face masks; Christmas tree decorations, except lights, candles, and confectionery; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy model guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool, namely, inflatable pool toys; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors; collectible toy wrestling championship belts; toy wrestling championship belts. “Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

The filings come as WWE continues to expand the Worlds Collide concept following its acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA in 2025. WWE and Mattel are also set to release a line of AAA action figures in 2027.