Netflix is making their play in the podcasting landscape.

And in a big way. With WWE possibly being a significant piece of the planned puzzle.

This week, the streaming conglomerate announced deals with Barstool Sports and iHeart to bring in some popular, established podcasts to Netflix. The audio for those shows will remain available on the usual platforms going forward, however the video podcasts will be exclusively behind a paywall via Netflix.

Netflix’s podcast initiative has included acquisitions of such established properties as ‘Pardon My Take’, ‘The Ryen Russillo Show’, and ‘Spittin’ Chiclets’ coming in from Barstool Sports, The Ringer’s ‘Bill Simmons Podcast’ from Spotify, as well as ‘The Breakfast Club’ and Colin Cowherd’s Volume Network’s ‘3 and Out with John Middlekauff’ from iHeart coming in, just to name a few.

According to a report by Front Office Sports, Fanatics and WWE have had discussions with Netflix regarding the inclusion of some established WWE-related podcasts, as WWE and Fanatics have already partnered together for a podcast network that is heavily promoted on WWE programming every week.

The network includes shows such as the ultra-popular ‘IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul’ podcast, ‘What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes’, ‘Six Feet Under with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool’ and ‘What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon’, where the video versions are currently offered on YouTube.

“Netflix may not be finished with this broader push,” the aforementioned report stated. “Fanatics has pitched WWE studio programming to the [Netflix] streaming service. Fanatics and WWE have already collaborated on several shows, including ones hosted by The Undertaker, Stephanie McMahon, Cody Rhodes, and Logan Paul.”

Additional information was included in the report, with the source insisting that WWE and Fanatics are already planning on expanding their podcast network with the addition of some new programs. Apparently the process of ‘vetting talent for new programming’ has already begun.

“It was not immediately known if Fanatics pitched its existing shows and/or new ones to Netflix,” the report stated. “Fanatics and WWE plan to expand their partnership with more content offerings in the future, and have recently vetted talent for new programming.”

Representatives for WWE, Fanatics and Netflix declined to comment on the above rumors from the Front Office Sports article.

WWE is gearing up for the highly-anticipated one-year anniversary milestone episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 5, 2026, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, headlined by CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and featuring a co-main event of The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) vs. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Championships.

