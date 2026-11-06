A classic Survivor Series tradition could be making its return this year.

During an appearance on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio revealed that he has been involved in discussions with WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis about bringing back the traditional five-on-five elimination match.

According to Mysterio, the proposed match would feature Team USA taking on Team Mexico at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

“I had a couple of words with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, and we are going to put together something very special: A classic five vs. five Survivor Series match at Survivor Series where it will be Team USA vs. Team Mexico.”

Mysterio did not reveal any potential participants or additional details regarding the proposed matchup.

The traditional elimination match was a staple of Survivor Series for decades before WarGames became the centerpiece of the annual premium live event in 2022.

A Team USA vs. Team Mexico showdown could also provide another opportunity for AAA talent to appear on WWE programming as the working relationship between the two promotions continues.

Meanwhile, the men’s WarGames match appears to be taking shape around the ongoing rivalry between The Bloodline and 946 on Raw.

There have also been reports suggesting that Jacob Fatu could return around Survivor Series, potentially positioning him for involvement in the match.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2026 Results coverage.