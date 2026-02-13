A scheduled episode of the weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network show on the road appears to be shifting back to the company’s usual stomping grounds in “The Sunshine State.”

A live episode of WWE NXT that was originally slated to take place later this month at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA, is no longer expected to be held at the venue.

According to one source, the February 24 show is now anticipated to be moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL instead.

The reported reason behind the change stems from a local permit issue tied to production logistics.

WWE had previously utilized a parking lot adjacent to Center Stage to house its production trucks for television broadcasts.

However, that lot has since been sold, creating significant complications.

As one source described it, the situation has made it “far harder and less feasible to mount the broadcast production” at the Atlanta location.

For now, WWE has not officially confirmed the venue change. That announcement is expected sooner rather than later, as the date draws closer.

