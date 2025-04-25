This year’s AAA TripleMania Regia is set to go down on Sunday, June 15 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico — and there’s already buzz surrounding the event, both for what’s confirmed and what might still be in the works.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, AAA has bumped up ticket prices for the upcoming show, marking a noticeable increase from past years. That shift has led fans to wonder if something big might be in the pipeline — perhaps even a surprise appearance from WWE talent, especially in light of WWE’s recent acquisition of the iconic Mexican wrestling promotion.

While no WWE involvement has been officially confirmed, there’s word that AAA is hoping to feature notable names such as WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and former AEW stars now with WWE like Penta and Rey Fenix. Whether those discussions materialize into actual appearances remains to be seen.

Meltzer also highlighted that TripleMania Regia will take place just three days ahead of AEW and CMLL’s Grand Slam Mexico event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18 in Mexico City. With Monterrey and Mexico City being significantly distant from each other, Meltzer doesn’t expect the AAA event to have a major impact on CMLL’s ticket sales. However, he did note that WWE will likely try to dominate mainstream media attention during that week — a strategic move to overshadow AEW’s presence in the region.

Despite that, Meltzer acknowledged that CMLL is currently enjoying a hot streak, which could help boost attendance for AEW’s upcoming Dynamite broadcast from Arena Mexico.