Several readers have reached out, surprised to learn that The Miz has his own bus. He does—and has for quite some time—just like many other long-tenured WWE talents. His bus stood out recently because it was wrapped as a promotional tool for SummerSlam weekend in Cleveland.

Internally, WWE sources claim that the barbed wire used in the Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn match was not gimmicked or altered, reportedly at the request of at least one talent.

The decision to have the National Anthem booed during WWE Elimination Chamber was apparently a deliberate creative choice by WWE.

No producer was officially listed for the segment featuring Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Rock.

There have been no reports of serious injuries following WWE Elimination Chamber, though plenty of talent walked away with bumps, bruises, and scrapes.

Jade Cargill’s latest video, which garnered significant attention, was first teased on her social media in early January.

Additionally, 2K hosted an event this past week with various creators, and fans can expect a wave of content from it to roll out soon.

These are the MOST STACKED Elimination Chambers that the WWE has EVER had.. THEY BOOED OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM TO START THIS ENTIRE THING.. BUT IT'S GONNA BE A HISTORIC NIGHT #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jy8cAYHftd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)