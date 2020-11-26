The current plan is for WWE to run shows at the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando until at least Monday, December 7, according to Fightful Select. The contract with the Amway Center was originally up this week, but they are being given more time to accommodate the move.

WWE will then immediately tear down the ThunderDome setup and begin the move to Tropicana Field in Tampa.

WWE recently announced that they will begin running ThunderDome from Tropicana Field on the December 11 SmackDown show. The Fightful report noted that they will have Tropicana Field from this Saturday through December 10 for set up, but they are expecting a much longer set up than they had for the Amway Center, possibly even twice as long.

Stay tuned for updates on the move to Tropicana Field. You can click here for WWE’s original announcement on the new ThunderDome home.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.