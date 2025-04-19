WrestleMania is rapidly approaching a full house, with WWE coming close to selling out both nights of their marquee annual event.

As of this past Saturday, just over 1,200 tickets remained available for Night One of WrestleMania, while Night Two had around 1,300 still on the market. According to internal WWE sources, expectations remain high that both events will be completely sold out by showtime. WrestleTix has noted strong ticket movement throughout the week, further supporting that optimism.

In recent months, reports have surfaced indicating WWE has significantly cut back on complimentary tickets for talent — a trend that’s continuing into WrestleMania weekend. Sources confirm that even top-level performers are finding it “virtually impossible” to secure the kind of comp tickets they once received for friends and family. This tighter policy isn’t limited to WrestleMania either, with shows like the WrestleMania-week SmackDown also facing similar constraints.

When reached for comment, a high-ranking WWE official attributed the scarcity to the company’s ongoing success, explaining that strong demand has limited flexibility. Talent who spoke under the condition of anonymity described this as the most restricted comp situation they’ve experienced, although many still managed to have family travel to the host city.

Interestingly, several WWE stars not featured on the WrestleMania card are still carrying heavy promotional workloads, with some booked for multiple media appearances and up to six meet-and-greet sessions over the weekend.

