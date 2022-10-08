The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, and the main card will begin at 8pm ET.

In addition to the planned White Rabbit reveal and Bray Wyatt’s rumored return, below is the current card for tonight:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Special Referee: UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

