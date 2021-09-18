The WWE Intercontinental Title will be defended on next week’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced that Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his title against Apollo Crews next Friday night.

This will be Crews’ rematch for the title after Nakamura won the strap back on the August 13 edition of SmackDown.

This week’s SmackDown saw Rick Boogs defeat Robert Roode while Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler were at ringside. After the match, Boogs and Nakamura celebrated with Pat McAfee until Crews and Commander Azeez attacked. They destroyed Nakamura and Boogs at ringside, and left them laying. Crews then hit the ring and declared that Nakamura has made a mockery of the Intercontinental Title, so he’s coming to take it back. WWE later confirmed the match for next Friday.

As noted, next week’s go-home SmackDown will also feature Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega in Liv’s warm-up before her Extreme Rules match against Carmella.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s go-home SmackDown. Below is footage of tonight’s SmackDown match and angle, along with post-show comments from Boogs and Nakamura:

