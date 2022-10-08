– Below is the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show video for tonight. The panel features Kevin Patrick and Sam Roberts with WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T. You can click here to join our live Extreme Rules coverage and Viewing Party, and you can click here for tonight’s match order with backstage notes.

– Paul Heyman narrated the cold open video for tonight’s Extreme Rules event from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. You can see the video below, which features “Villain” by Bella Poarch, the official theme song for tonight’s Premium Live Event.

– Ariel Helwani narrated a video package for tonight’s Fight Pit main event between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, which will have UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee. You can see the video below in Helwani’s tweet.

“Massive honor for me to voice this package for [tonight’s] Extreme Rules Fight Pit match between @WWERollins and @SuperKingofBros. My old pal @dc_mma is involved, so you know I wouldn’t be far behind. Thank you for the opportunity, @wwe. May the best man win,” Helwani tweeted.

