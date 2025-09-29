WWE is facing criticism in Israel following the announcement of a special NXT vs. TNA event scheduled for October 7, 2025, under the title “Invasion.”

The issue stems from both the name and the date. October 7 is the second anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, a day of national mourning in which hundreds of Israelis and Americans were killed.

Critics say branding a wrestling show “Invasion” on such a date demonstrates “extreme insensitivity.”

As noted by IsraelHayom.com, the term carries an especially painful connotation in the country, as it directly recalls the infiltration of terrorists into southern communities during the massacre. The publication questioned who within WWE approved what it called a “preposterous decision.”

The Invasion title is not new to WWE fans.

Back in 2001, WWE used the name for a pay-per-view built around the storyline “invasion” of rival promotion WCW. This year’s event borrows that branding for the crossover battle between NXT and TNA, which WWE now owns.

The show is set to include “Survivor Series-style matches” as well as a tag team title bout between The Hardy Boyz and DarkState.

Still, the aforementioned Israel Hayom article emphasized that many fans in Israel are less concerned with the card itself and more disturbed by the decision to pair the word “invasion” with such a highly charged anniversary.

The report also reminded readers that this is not the first time WWE has drawn criticism from Israeli fans. Editorial staff previously contacted the company following controversies involving Sami Zayn. Zayn sparked outrage with anti-Israel social media posts, which were only deleted after public outcry, and at another event, he and CM Punk were seen wearing ring gear featuring the colors of the PLO flag.

According to the outlet, WWE management has “repeatedly disregarded” complaints from Israeli fans.