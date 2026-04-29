WWE’s growing use of artificial intelligence in its creative process is starting to draw noticeable backlash from fans.

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently confirmed that the company has begun integrating AI into storytelling, stating that “Nick Khan and Triple H are using AI for storylines with the WWE.”

That revelation alone raised concerns among viewers wary of how heavily the technology could influence on-screen content.

Now, those concerns are being amplified.

Recent episodes, particularly this week’s NXT, have sparked fresh criticism, with a promo package for Sol Ruca and Zaria being widely called out online as an apparent example of AI-generated production.

Fans quickly pointed to visual inconsistencies, especially in close-up shots, where both talents appeared slightly “off” in a way often associated with AI rendering.

The reaction has been swift.

The so-called “uncanny valley” effect stood out most, with Sol Ruca’s likeness in particular drawing criticism for not accurately matching her real-life appearance.

This isn’t the first time WWE has been accused of experimenting with AI visuals.

A previous El Grande Americano vignette also raised eyebrows, though some gave that a pass due to the intentionally fictional nature of the character.

That doesn’t seem to be the case this time.