– Some familiar faces turned up at the August 12 episode of WWE Raw in Austin, Texas. As seen during the show, WWE Hall of Fame legend Mark Henry and his son, Jacob Henry, appeared in the front row and were acknowledged on the broadcast and in the arena. Also making cameo appearances were former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle and WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

Let me show you what love is… Former WWE Women's Champion @DIVACANDICEM in the house on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/cWQHJ3cSKQ — WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2024

– The women’s trio consisting of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark now have a name. The group name “Pure Fusion Collective” was unveiled during a backstage segment with the three during the 8/12 WWE Raw show in Austin. Baszler and Stark will be part of a three-way WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship match on the 8/19 episode of WWE Raw, as they join IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in challenging reigning title-holders Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn on next week’s show in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.