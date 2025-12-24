Professional wrestling has a way of hiding its wildest truths in plain sight. Beneath the entrances, championships, and catchphrases are moments, statistics, and behind-the-scenes details that sound made up until you realize they actually happened. From historic events that feel closer than you remember to bizarre coincidences WWE never advertises, these random WWE facts aren’t just trivia; they’re the kind of information that genuinely makes you stop and say, “Wait… seriously?”

Out of curiosity, how many Samoa Joes are you old? If it seems odd to measure your life in Joes, this one is going to blow your mind. Samoa Joe was demoted from the WWE to a color commentator, fired, brought back, demoted to NXT, became NXT Champion, forfitted the NXT title due to COVID, fired again, hired by AEW/ROH, won the TNT title, won the ROH TV title, vacated the TV title and became AEW World Heavyweight champion. None of that is really out of the ordinary, until you realize that all happened during Roman Reigns’ title reign as Undisputed Champion.

How many Men’s title defenses does the “Man” Becky Lynch have? Exactly zero. So much for being the Man. You know who does have a Men’s World title defense under her belt though? Kelly Kelly. She successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship in a tag team match where she partnered with current champion Edge to take on Dolph Ziggler and Laycool in a handicap match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Kelly Kelly won that match by spearing Layla and scoring the pinfall. “The Man” Kelly Kelly, more like.

Speaking of Kelly Kelly, she retired in 2012 from full-time active wrestling. Becky Lynch started her WWE career in 2013. Kelly Kelly and Becky Lynch are the same age.

Ric Flair is known as one of the best to ever do it. He has, however, exactly zero WrestleMania main events, not counting the year he was a “co-main event” which isn’t a thing. The last match on the card is the main event, don’t even get me started. His daughter, Charlotte Flair has one more WrestleMania main event match under her belt than him, putting her squarely at one main event. Whoo!

The late great Eddie (Eddy) Guerrero had his last match on Monday Night Raw in 2004 against Booker T. This means that Eddie Guerrero had his last match on RAW after Brock Lesnar’s last match on RAW. Brock Lesnar is still an active wrestler in 2025.

Speaking of Brock Lesnar, he has never wrestled on the USA Network. Ever. They’ve teased him to have a match a couple times, but neither time did an actual match take place. The WWE are a bunch of Brock Teases.

When Mick Foley returned in 2004 to face Randy Orton, the program was being portrayed as the hot new talent facing the grizzled old veteran. Foley was depicted as being washed up and returning to his former glory. Foley was 38-years-old. When Cody Rhodes was passed the torch by John Cena and Randy Orton upon his return to the WWE as the fresh new face of the company, he was 39-years-old.

On the topic of Cody, after this year, he will have been in WWE during this run longer than he was in AEW as a whole. Conversely, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) will have been in AEW longer than he was on the main roster of WWE.

CM Punk retired from the WWE, took a hiatus, tried training and competing in the UFC twice, threw exactly 3 punches, returned to pro wrestling in AEW 7-years-later, was fired from AEW, and returned to WWE all before GTA 6. And Elder Scrolls VI for that matter. Pfffft that’s a sore spot for me, I shouldn’t have went there.

The Great and Powerful Jinder Mahal held the WWE Championship longer than all four of Edge (Adam Copeland’s) WWE Title reigns combined.

WWE has never had a World Champion born in the 1990s. Roxanne Perez is the first wrestler to wrestle full-time on the Smackdown brand that is younger than the brand itself.

Kurt Angle spent more time in TNA than he did in WWE. How many of those years he can remember, I’m not sure.

Rhonda Rousey would regularly cut promos on Becky Lynch for being a Millennial. Their birthdays are two days apart.

The Legendary Adam Rose has 3 pinfall victories over Roman Reigns and only 1 very questionable loss.

Notorious Championship hog Hulk Hogan last defended the WWF title on PPV at WrestleMania 3. That didn’t work for him, brother.

Canonically, and more importantly objectively, Sheamus is cousins with Beaker from the Muppets. Jungle Boy Jack Perry is cousins with Krusty the Klown from the Simpsons.

I named Curtis Axel’s finisher the Ax-Hole, which was used a grand total of once before he was told her wasn’t allowed to use that name on PG TV. It was a Twitter post where he asked everyone to help name his finisher.

The Big Show has turned heel and face a total of 36 times in his entire career. I think most of those were in 2014.

