For those wondering, there was no mention of Corey Graves on this week’s edition of WWE NXT.

Earlier in the day, Graves encouraged fans to tune into NXT because he “had a lot to say.” Later in the day, Graves was spotted flying out of Orlando International Airport.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on the situation right here on WrestlingHeadlines.com.

We have two matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

First, Oba Femi will defend his NXT Championship against Eddy Thorpe. In a backstage segment, Femi demanded that the match take place after he was attacked by Thorpe in the opening segment on this week’s show.

Additionally, WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo will defend his title against Ridge Holland next week.

"I am the NXT Champion! If I want Eddy, I get Eddy!"@Obaofwwe is on a mission to end @EddyThorpe_WWE for GOOD! 😳 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/v0Wtl3uDeP — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2025

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland