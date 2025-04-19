A heartwarming moment captured on social media shows a devoted fan approaching Rhea Ripley during a meet-and-greet session at WWE World, where she was signing memorabilia. The fan walked up to her and handed over an adoption certificate, explaining that he had been waiting for this opportunity since the last WrestleMania and that it had taken him months to prepare the document.

He asked Rhea if she would sign it to officially become his “Mami,” saying, “I’ve been waiting for this since last WrestleMania. It took me months to get this — can you sign this to be my new Mami?”

Caught off guard but clearly touched, Rhea smiled and replied, “It’s a first? Really? Okay!” She then signed the certificate, prompting the fan to joyfully declare, “Oh, that is beautiful.” He then asked, “Can I get a hug? Thank you, Mami,” to which The Eradicator happily agreed.

A fan got Rhea Ripley to sign an adoption certificate to be his new ‘Mami’. pic.twitter.com/E51QZBPTIf — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 18, 2025

AJ Styles is often regarded as the face of TNA.

With TNA and WWE now working together under a new multi-year partnership, fans have been treated to crossover appearances between the two promotions.

During a recent Fanatics Live Signing, AJ was asked about the partnership and whether he’d be interested in returning to TNA for a match. He said,

“I love it. I still have a couple of friends there. I’d love the opportunity to go back and wrestle at least one more match in TNA.”

When asked who he’d like to face, he didn’t hesitate. He said, “Frankie Kazarian, 100%.”

Styles and Kazarian haven’t had a singles match since 2013.