A Pennsylvania man reportedly lost more than $400,000 in a scam involving someone impersonating WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

According to, WPXI.com.

Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning revealed this week that the alleged scam took place in March. According to authorities, an unknown person or persons posed as Ripley and convinced a 64-year-old man to send them a total of $427,000.

Additional details regarding how the scam was carried out were not disclosed.

A public information officer said the victim has since refused to cooperate with the police investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case as of this writing.