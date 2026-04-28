A tragic update has emerged following a missing persons case tied to WrestleMania 42 weekend.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed on Monday that 43-year-old Mark Izard was found deceased on April 18.

The location was listed as the 1730 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, between East St. Louis Avenue and Oakley Boulevard.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined and remain under investigation.

Izard, who traveled from the United Kingdom for WrestleMania festivities, was last seen publicly during the busy week of WWE events in Las Vegas. He was photographed on April 16 while taking a picture of WWE star Natalya during one of her book signing appearances.

He was later seen leaving SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena the following night.

After that, he missed his scheduled flight home and had no further contact with anyone.

The situation quickly gained attention online after a missing poster shared by PerchedTopRope circulated across social media, with Natalya helping amplify the message by sharing the post.

A heartbreaking ending.

PerchedTopRope later issued the following statement after the news broke:

“We’re very sad by this outcome. RIP,” they wrote. “I did not know Marc, but my friends remember seeing him at WWE World. My heart breaks for his family. He came to the USA to have a good time at WrestleMania and sadly passed away. May he Rest In Peace.”