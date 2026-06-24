WWE is giving fans the chance to pay to buy a steel folding chair that was used in an actual WWE match.

The only problem?

It was never actually used in an actual WWE match.

Fanatics and WWE currently have an ongoing auction to bid on a “match-used” chair from the memorable Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2022.

Despite claims to the contrary, the chair was never actually physically used in the bout. There were plenty of weapons in the mix that were used, such as tables, ladders, kendo sticks and trash cans, however a steel chair was never used.

“The first women’s WarGames match on WWE’s main roster needed a weapon that looked as unforgiving as the stipulation sounded,” the listing reads. “Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and the returning Becky Lynch beat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series 2022, closing a months-long fight with steel all around them.”

The item description continued, “This authentic match-used steel chair comes from that Women’s WarGames match. No autograph has to dress it up. Becky came back, the cage held and the chair took its share of the damage.”

For those interested in bidding on this supposedly match-used chair, which was never technically used, you can do so by logging on at Fanatics.com.