WWE issued a press release today to announce the return of WWE World at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada later this year.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

WWE & Fanatics Events announce return of WWE World at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas January 21, 2025 – WWE, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), and Fanatics Events, the live and special event division of Fanatics, today officially announced details for WWE World at WrestleMania 41, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 3 at 12pm ET/9am PT. Pre-sale opportunities will be available starting Wednesday, January 29 at 12pm ET/9am PT. For more information, please visit https://www.fanaticsevents.com/wwe. WWE World at WrestleMania 41 will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history. The event will also feature exclusive merchandise autograph sessions and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 41-year history. In 2024, WWE and Fanatics hosted the first-ever WWE World – Fanatics Events’ debut event – as part of a record-breaking WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The first-of-its-kind fan experience continues an already successful partnership between WWE and Fanatics, which includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise and memorabilia, and enhanced in-venue product offerings at all of WWE’s events annually.