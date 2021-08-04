Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas recently updated their COVID-19 Disclosure and announced that all individuals entering the stadium must wear a face mask, despite vaccination status.

Allegiant is set to host the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on Saturday, August 21. It was just reported today that there is some internal concern over SummerSlam possibly being moved from the stadium, and WWE pausing their touring due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. You can click here for that report.

WWE recently stated on their Q2 earnings call that they have sold 40,000 of 45,000 tickets to SummerSlam as of last Thursday.

Below is the updated COVID-19 Disclosure from Allegiant:

COVID-19 Disclosure Allegiant Stadium takes the health and safety of its guests, employees and staff very seriously. In response to rising COVID-19 cases, and in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Nevada Emergency Directive 047, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face mask while inside the stadium. The State of Nevada & CDC do not currently require proof of vaccination to attend events. Allegiant Stadium’s COVID-19 protocols are subject to change as additional information is discovered or provided by the State of Nevada & the CDC. Individual events held at Allegiant Stadium may also implement heightened COVID-19 protocols, so please read all correspondence regarding an individual event carefully.

Stay tuned for more.

