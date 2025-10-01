For fans of World Wrestling Entertainment and the various in ring battles and storylines that play out that look to tap into our sporting enthusiasm, the last year or so has been a very good time for the more nostalgic fan amongst us as we have seen plenty of returners to the mat who had previously long stepped away from the sport.

One of the biggest to return has obviously been now Hollywood star John Cena who allowed himself to be seen again for a period, and this month alone we saw the intriguing return of AJ Lee and her revenge storyline with husband CM Punk and there have naturally been others such as Aleister Black, Rusev and Nikki Bella, and we will surely see another return or two when we tick into the 2026 calendar year and the events that have been planned which fans will stream with a VPN just like they always do to tune into the action.

That would certainly seem to have been proven true and Triple H has very recently gone on record saying that he has now been contacted by even more talent from rival promotion outlets who are now looking at, and investigating, their own potential home returns to WWE following its even greater increase in popularity in recent times.

The 56 year old now chief content officer for the organisation appeared on the WrestlePalooza pre show and the creative head addressed the topic of the more recent influx of talents back to the WWE, and he explained that he is now getting a text or a voicemail from somebody or other who simply explains that they ‘want to come home’ and that they want to enter into talks to help make that happen. And on the other side of the coin, there has also been contact from absolute WWE newbies and novices who are checking out whether there is an ‘opportunity for them to join up and get on board when their contracts elsewhere or abroad expire.

Triple H obviously did not name anyone in particular, but plenty of fans will be wondering if he had maybe slightly been hinting at the rumours that have suggested a potential certain comeback for former AEW Champion Chris Jericho could be on the cards, as that would naturally be a huge one to get over the line. The 54 year old veteran has not appeared on AEW TV for a while now, and with reports and rumours suggesting that his current contract will soon hit its expiry date, a switch to the WWE would be welcomed by plenty in the worldwide fan base.

As the rumours appeared earlier this month, Jericho was happy to address them when questioned by the press at the Halloween Horror Nights, but he was coy in his answers explaining that AEW coming in as a second huge promotion was the best thing to happen to sports entertainment as it has pushed the WWE on to better as well. He did however tease that he would be open to a return, but for now he had a contract he was going to honour.

As ever, fans will eagerly watch on and see how it all unfolds.

Image Source: unsplash.com