WWE has recently filed a new trademark that seems to be associated with the new faction featuring Karrion Kross and the returning Authors of Pain.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Kross joined forces with Akam and Rezar, accompanied by Scarlett and Paul Ellering. Together, they attacked Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

On January 7, WWE officially filed for the trademark “Final Testament.” This trademark is specifically registered for entertainment purposes. Here is the description: