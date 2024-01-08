WWE has recently filed a new trademark that seems to be associated with the new faction featuring Karrion Kross and the returning Authors of Pain.
During the latest episode of SmackDown, Kross joined forces with Akam and Rezar, accompanied by Scarlett and Paul Ellering. Together, they attacked Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.
On January 7, WWE officially filed for the trademark “Final Testament.” This trademark is specifically registered for entertainment purposes. Here is the description:
“Mark For: FINAL TESTAMENT™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and sports entertainment via an online community portal.”