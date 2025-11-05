WWE has made a couple of rounds of filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) this week.

As noted, WWE filed for an interesting trademark on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The filing ended up being to trademark the ring name ‘Skylar Raye,’ which as seen during the November 4 episode of NXT on CW the next day, was revealed to be the new ring name for the WWE LFG season two winner Dani Raye Sekelsky.

On Tuesday, November 4, WWE filed once again with the USPTO for a trademark related to WWE NXT faction DarkState, which consists of Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, as well as reigning WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin.

Featured below is the official description of WWE’s USPTO filing on 11/4 for DarkState:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

