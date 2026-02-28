World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) continues to make regular visits to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
On Friday, February 27, 2026, the company filed with the USPTO to trademark two nicknames and five wrestler ring names.
For the nicknames, WWE registered to trademark ‘Lasskicker’ and ‘The Vanity Project.’
For wrestler ring names, the company filed to trademark ‘Sean Legacy,’ ‘Eli Knight,’ ‘Jackson Drake,’ ‘Ricky Smokes,’ and ‘Brad Baylor.’
The official description of WWE’s 2/27 USPTO filing reads as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”