World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) continues to make regular visits to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

On Friday, February 27, 2026, the company filed with the USPTO to trademark two nicknames and five wrestler ring names.

For the nicknames, WWE registered to trademark ‘Lasskicker’ and ‘The Vanity Project.’

For wrestler ring names, the company filed to trademark ‘Sean Legacy,’ ‘Eli Knight,’ ‘Jackson Drake,’ ‘Ricky Smokes,’ and ‘Brad Baylor.’

The official description of WWE’s 2/27 USPTO filing reads as follows: