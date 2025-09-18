WWE has filed for an interesting new trademark.

The company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for WWE Films for “Production and Distribution of motion picture films and television programs; Production of sound and music video recordings; Movie Studios.”

The description of the USPTO filing made by WWE says it is for:

Succession for “Production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media; providing information in the fields of professional wrestling through broadcast media; providing a website in the field of professional wrestling and sports information.”